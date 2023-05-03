Hyderabad: Now a govt Qazi can perform Nikah only in his jurisdiction

Hyderabad : The government has mandated that all government Qazis, who are appointed under Section 2 of the Qazi Act, must strictly adhere to the limits specified in their appointment letter. The Collector of Hyderabad was asked to issue instructions to all official Qazis to work within their jurisdictions.

The RDO Hyderabad has ordered all subordinates and Tehsildars to issue instructions to the government Qazis in their respective Tehsil boundaries with a copy of the government’s memorandum dated January 23. The Qazis are expected to perform Nikah only in the areas and boundaries mentioned in their appointment letter and adhere to the tax areas listed on the appointment letter.

The government’s move comes after receiving several complaints about some Qazis who have been interfering in the territories of other Qazis by misusing Section 4 of the Qazi Act. The Minority Welfare Department has contacted the government, which has taken the step to address the issue.

Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, Ahmed Nadeem has issued a memo, clarifying that the Qazis appointed under Section 2 of the Act must strictly adhere to the scope of their appointment and should not interfere with the boundaries of other Qazis.

The government has made it clear that the public is free to hire private Qazis, but Qazis appointed under Section 2 should not interfere with the boundaries of other Qazis by resorting to Section 4. The government has warned that any further complaint against them will result in action being taken against them without any notice, and their services will be suspended.

The government divided the then seven Qazi Zones and established 32 new Qazi Zones on 20 March 2022. Since the approval of the appointments, the government has appointed new Qazis in 13 Qazi Zones by implementing GO 13.

The Hyderabad Collectorate has issued the orders to all official Qazis in the jurisdiction. Any Qazi found to be violating the government’s order will face disciplinary action, including suspension of their services.