Hyderabad: Now, BRS to tap youth power, plans 'Yuvajana Sammelans'

Hyderabad : After the success of 'Atmeeya Sammelans', the BRS party is taking up 'Yuvajana Sammelans' (youth meetings) starting from June to explain to them the 'injustice' done by the BJP government to them, depriving them of education and other opportunities.

This was disclosed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao in an interaction with the media on Wednesday. He said youth would be told how the Centre was deceiving them. "The Centre did not give a single educational institution thereby depriving them opportunities".

The meetings will be starting from June. The party will also take up celebrations on the International Labour Day on May 1 and expose the Centre's attitude of privatisation of public sector units.

Rao said the party will explain to people how policies of the Central government were leading to high inflation. "The Centre wants the State governments to import coal from foreign countries which could lead to increased electricity fares", he said.

"The Centre which increased prices of petroleum products in the name of rising crude oil prices is not giving the benefit to people when crude oil prices decreased", he pointed out.

"We are not telling this to people. When we give free power they call it a 'revdi'; they waive off loans worth Rs 12 lakh crore of their corporate friends. If we can explain to people, they will know how the Centre was taking up anti-people policies," said Rao.

The Industries minister said on May 15 there will be the ground-breaking ceremony of Foxconn. Replying to a question on the role of former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, he declined to comment.