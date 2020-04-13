Hyderabad: Now, homemade masks emerge best alternative

Hyderabad: After the State government has made it compulsory for all the people to wear face masks when they go out, the shortage of masks has spiked in the city.

Three-layered masks are being sold for Rs 10 to Rs 15 each and the cost of a N95 mask is between Rs 350 and Rs 400 in different medical stores. However, medical stores are selling cheap yet safe masks which are home-made.

Ramesh Gupta, the president of Telangana State Chemist and Druggist Association, said, "Surgical masks can be used for one day only.

Washable masks like the N95 can be used for a week or so. We have witnessed that maximum number of people are now using homemade masks."

In the present scenario of shortage of masks and rise in the COVID-19 cases, the best alternative is to make homemade masks, it appears.

Many small-scale units have started making masks using cloth.

Thumma Reddy, a resident of Uppal, who has his own wholesale textile shop, has taken to making masks. "The price of these homemade masks differs.

Price range starts from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Since, the textile industry is affected, we have thought of making these masks which have a very good demand."

Many well-known personalities like Vijay Deverakonda also suggested use of homemade masks using cloth so that medical masks can be supplied to doctors and medical staff.