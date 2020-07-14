Hyderabad: OGH in deplorable state, criticises MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T.Raja Singh from BJP on Tuesday said that he had visited Osmania General Hospital and to his utter shock found that it was flooded with rain water. He deplored that the drains were overflowing after the rains that hit the city on Monday night. He also said that six wards, including an ICU, all of which are on the ground floor, were flooded, forcing patients to take refuge on their beds.

He also said that there were more troubles for the dilapidated Osmania General Hospital as the roof and drainage system gave away to the monsoon showers on Monday, flooding the entire ground floor of the heritage block. The showers took place in the evening, following which the floors were filled with stinking drain water, he said. He further said that a person shooting the video could be heard describing how the water was very high and the whole hospital was swept by the staff to prevent any hygiene issues to sick patients. A glimpse of the ward is also seen where helpless patients along with attendants are sitting atop beds, he noted while noting that The hospital has 6 wards, including one intensive care unit.

Singh said that he had also noticed that used PPE Kits and Gloves were kept at exit of the hospital, which may cause harm to the visitors. He requested the Chief Minister KCR and Health Minister Etla Rajendra garu to wake up and see the current situation of OGH.