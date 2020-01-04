Trending :
Hyderabad: One killed after bike rams into road divider at Jubilee Hills

A person was killed after his bike collided with road divider near KBR park at Jubilee Hills late on Friday night.

A person was killed after his bike collided with road divider near KBR park at Jubilee Hills late on Friday night. The pillion rider was also injured whom the police shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the deceased was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. The victims are yet to be identified. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Friday, a person was killed and four others injured after a car which suffered tyre burst rammed into them in Nalgonda district.

