Hyderabad: Osmania Hospital doctors to protest every day for new hospital building

Hyderabad: Doctors of Osmania Hospital including plans to protest by boycotting their duties for an hour everyday for government's reckless attitude towards the development of Osmania Hospital building.



Doctors of Osmania demands to demolish the Old dilapidated blocks and construct the new building. Save OGH slogans to vent on air and the services of doctors will be paused for an hour everyday for around 75 days, said doctors. Doctors and staff at Osmania General Hospital will protest for one hour (9.30am-10.30 am).

"We did same strike in the year 2018 for around 75 days and the Ministers threatened to transfer us. But, now for the Osmania Hospital we are ready even to get sacked and our protest will continue untill Osmania gets its new building," said JUDA.