Hyderabad: Osmania Hospital superintendent tests positive for coronavirus

Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) Dr Nagender has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The doctor is learned to have contracted the virus while treating a coronavirus infected patient.

Dr Nagender has been put under isolation and his condition is said to be stable. The superintendent who is one of the senior members of Telangana government doctors association has been busy with the completion of works related to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli.

The staff who came into contact with the superintendent have been alerted and are asked to go under isolation while the other contacts are being traced.

Last month, the superintendents of Fever Hospital and Kondapur area hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The two doctors have recovered and got discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 1,879 coronavirus positive cases pushing the total count to 27,612. Around 1,506 persons were discharged on the same day taking the overall recoveries to 16,287. Currently, the number of active cases are at 11,012.