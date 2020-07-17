Hyderabad: Outsourcing staff go on strike at NIMS, demands pay hike

Outsourcing staff at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) go on strike demanding pay hike and job security. All the accountants and clerks working at an urban health centre staged a protest at health commissioner office in Koti.

The staff alleged they are suffering from extreme work stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. They threatened to go on strike from next month if there is no increase in pay.

Even the paramedical and technical staff at Osmania General Hospital went on strike alleging that they were not being paid properly. On Wednesday, outsourcing nurses of Gandhi and Niloufer Hospital went on strike demanding pay hike. The nurses alleged that the fresh recruits are drawing higher salaries than them.

Dr Ramesh Reddy, director of medical education assured the nurses of an increase in the salary. From now, the outsourced nurses across the state will be paid Rs 25,000 per month and in addition to this Rs 500 will be given as extra bonus per day for working during the pandemic.

Even the security guards, ward boys, attendants will be also paid Rs 300 extra per day as an incentive. However, the authorities have not yet considered the demand of job regularisation of outsourced employees.