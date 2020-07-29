Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi urges people to get tested for coronavirus

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated Covid-19 antigen testing Centre at Sultan Shahi Owaisi playground in Moghalpura on Wednesday.



According to AIMIM leader, earlier there was only one centre at Government Hospital in Talabkatta, and was running on alternate days for the residents of Talabchanchalam and Moghalpura divisions. "After the MLA gave a representation to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Eatala Rajender for more testing centres, the government allotted a centre in Sultan Shahi Owaisi playground in Moghalpura, now the residents of Moghalpura can undergo tests for Covid," said Abu Rahil.

Later, Asaduddin urged the people to take all necessary precautions and also appealed the residents to undergo antigen test for Covid for their safety along with their family and friends, and can also undergo the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) in Government Nizamia General Hospital. He also made an appeal to the meat traders and butchers to undergo the test for Covid as the Bakr-Eid is near."

"With increasing Covid cases in Hyderabad it is important to create awareness about the precautions to be taken and tests to build confidence among people. The aim is to spread awareness among the economically poor to come forward and get tested at their near testing centre," said Asaduddin.