Hyderabad: Parents cry foul over HPS admissions, stage protest

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet on Tuesday morning when parents staged protest against the school management.

According to parents, the management earlier announced that the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year would begin from Tuesday.

As announced, the parents came to the school in large number to apply for their children admission. When the principal told them that no admissions left for this year, angry parents staged a stir in front of principal's chamber, leading to tension on the premises.

Parents alleged that the management internally completed the admission process and denying admission to the middle class and poor students.