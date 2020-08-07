Hyderabad: Parents up in arms against private schools for subjecting students to stress

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) sought the intervention of the Director of State School Education (DSSE) to direct private schools conducting online classes to adhere to the PRAGYATA guidelines mandated by the Union HRD Ministry.



On Friday, HSPA joint secretary Venkat Sainath K said that the HSPA lodged a complaint with the DSSE. He said that the online classes are being conducted in violation of the restrictions mandated by the Union Ministry, prescribing screen time for children of various ages while attending online classes.

He said that the schools have been designing their own pattern of online classes causing a lot of mental stress to children. Adding to the screen time-related stress, the schools are also conducting assessment examinations. They are further causing tremendous mental pressure on children. Besides, parents are forced to sit with children leaving their day to day activities.

As if it is not enough, "few of the schools are compelling the children to upload scanned copies as they want clear copies of their assessment documents. In turn, burning the pockets of the parents," the HSPA alleged.

The complaint reminded that it has filed a PIL in the State High Court. During which, it was conveyed to the court, that participation in online classes is optional. However, the schools are compelling parents by threatening that the portion being taught is a regular syllabus and the same shall not be repeated whenever the school reopens. The HSPA in its complaint to the DSSE said amounts to a violation of the norms, as "the syllabus is a tentative refreshing course as mentioned by National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT)".

That apart, parents are also being harassed by various schools for paying fees and to buy books. At a time when the present COVID situation causing difficulties for them, to struggle to make a living to sustain.

Against this backdrop, the HSPA asked the DSSE to issue suitable orders to the schools in Telangana, to follow the PRAGYATA guidelines issued by MHRD. Not to compel parents to force their wards to attend online classes.