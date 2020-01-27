Hyderabad: Patashala Pragathi programme held in TMR schools

Hyderabad: Taking inspiration from on-going 'Palle Pragathi' programme of Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to turn all villages into clean and green entities and make the villages of the State as role models in the country, the secretary of TMREIS B Shafiullah felt that this concept should be taught to every student of the institutions.



As a part of Palle Pragathi programme, the society conducted 'Patashala Pragathi' programme in all TMR schools and colleges across the State to build a sense of social responsibility among the students. Shafiullah said that the life of people, who reached higher positions in life, would start only from school. So, students should learn everything in schools. At this age, children would spend most of their time in schools and they should try to learn as many things as possible, he added. In this connection, all the 204 TMR Schools and 12 Colleges were instructed to implement 'Patashala Pragathi' programme on every Saturday from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm by involving students, principals, teachers, junior lecturers and non-teaching staff.

He participated in the 'Patashala Pragathi' initiative at TMR Schools Rajendernagar Girls-1 and Ibrahimpatnam Girls–1 by planting tree saplings and cleaning the surroundings along with students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

To create more awareness about the programme, he suggested the students to also visit nearby villages and participate in Palle Pragathi. They should interact with the villagers and officials and learn more about the programme, he opined.