Hyderabad: PG medical take up Covid classes online

Hyderabad: Post-graduate students are undergoing online training to help specialists in treating COVID-19 patients. Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW) has started conducting classes on COVID 19 through video conferencing from April 13 and it will end on April 18. Around 200 students are admitted each session.



"We are conducting special classes on COVID 19 through video conferencing. Dr Prashanth is teaching through virtual classes with an objective to keep our medicine students updated with the latest treatment techniques and to alter them with the primary preparedness or measures. On completion of all the sessions, trained students will be able to help surgeons. The students can voluntarily serve the patients at isolation wards," said Prof Rama Padma, Demographer and Training Coordinator, IIHFW.

"Strength of students taking classes varies all the time and it differs according to the category. Sometimes professors are also forced to teach for eight long hours without break whenever the high number of students attending the classes," said Kumar, Technical Assistant, IIHFW. COVID classes are being conducted through zoom video conferencing from 12 noon to 4 pm. Major topics covered in the sessions are Hospital Preparedness and Triage; Infection Prevention and Control; Lab Management and Case Management.