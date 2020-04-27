Hyderabad: Pictorial message on lurking Covid threat

Hyderabad: The Patancheru-Ramachandrapuram Commercial Artists Association on Monday painted the road leading up to the national highway, explaining the importance of social distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Md Abdul Basith, president of the association, said, "The idea is to make people understand the importance of staying at home. There are still a few who do not understand the gravity of the issue."





The police personnel too joined in and helped the artists in painting the road. The artists spent Rs 30,000 to paint three roads. Abdul says, "We used seven colours to make the painting effective and colourful."



People who pass by the national highway read the messages. This is an effective way to reach out to people and make them understand, added Abdul.