Hyderabad police arrest burglar, seize Rs 12 lakh worth gold

The East Zone task force police on Wednesday arrested a burglar and seized Rs 12 lakh worth gold ornaments from him. The police said that Jaffar alias Ahmed alias Saifuddin was wanted in 12 cases in Hyderabad police limits.

Jaffar who was involved in 66 burglaries between 2006 to 2019 including the recent burglaries within Golconda police, Kurnool police and Thadepalli police. Of the total burglary cases, 14 are from Rachakonda limits, 38 in Cyberabad, two in Warangal and 12 in Hyderabad.

The police said that Jaffar has recently moved to Andhra Pradesh where he carried out burglaries in Kurnool and Guntur. He was involved in two burglaries and a bike theft after shifting his base to AP. However, the police tracked him and caught him and seized diamond ornaments, 23 tolas of gold from him.

He was later handed over to the Golconda police for further investigation.