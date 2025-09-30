Hyderabad police blow lid off movie piracy racket; 5 arrested

Hyderabad: In a milestone operation, Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime Police have dismantled what is being hailed as India’s largest movie piracy syndicate, revealing a stunning nexus between digital theft, cybercrime, and the shadowy world of online betting apps. Forty-four people accused are now behind bars, with a sprawling investigation exposing that the real kingpins of movie piracy are not just pirates but international gambling stars profiting from the nation’s entertainment Industries.

Five individuals were arrested for leaking popular Telugu films, including “HIT 3,” “Kubera,” “Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” and “Game Changer,” on piracy sites such as 1TamilBlasters and Movierulz, revealing a sophisticated network fueled by cryptocurrency. Ashwani Kumar hacked servers to steal and sell HD copies for $800 each, while Cyril Infant Raj ran the 1TamilBlasters piracy hub since 2020, earning over Rs 2 crore in crypto and collaborating with betting sponsors.

Jana Kiran Kumar covertly camcorded over 40 films in Hyderabad theaters, selling copies for $300–$400, and Sudhakaran recorded and distributed more than 35 South Indian movies via Telegram. Arsalan Ahmed managed uploads and crypto payments, converting digital currency to cash through intermediaries. All transactions were made exclusively in Bitcoin or USDT, ensuring anonymity and allowing the syndicate to adjust piracy prices as risk and security demands increased, with intermediaries facilitating conversions to Indian Rupees.

Every aspect of the operation was anonymized as payments moved through crypto wallets (Bitcoin, USDT), and communications happened exclusively via Telegram, ProtonMail, and pseudonymous IDs. Main accused Cyril Infant Raj orchestrated the 1TamilBlasters network, moving hundreds of pirated films through cloud servers based overseas and earning over Rs 2 crore since 2020, sometimes demanding a raise to $30,000/month in exchange for letting gambling sites advertise on piracy platforms.

Perhaps the most startling revelation is the role played by betting and gambling websites, including 1xBet, 4raBet, Rajbet, and Parimatch. These operators are not only greasing the wheels with funding and ad contracts but also exploiting piracy sites to hook Indian audiences into betting scams. These illegal platforms exploit the allure of free movies as digital bait, often leading users into privacy breaches, financial fraud, and even more serious criminal activity.

It all started on June 5, 2025, when the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce filed a complaint, flagging the piracy of several new releases which began surfacing on notorious piracy portals within hours of their theatrical debut. Hyderabad police traced digital forensics and cryptocurrency flows, leading to simultaneous operations across four states.

Five accused were arrested, including a crypto trader (Tamil Nadu), two hackers (Bihar, Goa), and two seasoned camcorders (Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu). The team seized hard drives, mobile phones, memory cards, and specialized equipment, uncovering detailed technical instructions and links to cryptocurrency.

Commissioner C.V. Anand emphasized the technological sophistication of the syndicate and urged united vigilance among all stakeholders, including theater owners, digital platforms, and the public at large. He underscored that piracy is not a victimless crime; it sustains a criminal ecosystem ranging from hackers and smugglers to international money-laundering rings.