Hyderabad police busts fake currency printing gang, Rs 16 lakh seized

The City police on Thursday busted a fake currency printing gang and arrested five persons including two students and a border security force constable in connection with the case. They seized the fake currency of Rs 16 lakh from them.



The arrested were identified as C Santosh Kumar (29) a photographer, J Sai Kumar (24), who is into courier business, two students – Dharmaji Neeraj Kumar (21), and Jaligam Ram (20), 102 Battalion of BSF constable Sunkari Srinivas (31), a native of Siddipet.

Announcing the arrests of five people in fake currency printing racket, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the arrested persons were printing the currency at a house in Siddipet using a laptop and photocopier.

Anjani Kumar said that Santosh Kumar, prime accused in the case began printing and circulating fake currency using his laptop and printer. "They scanned original Rs 500 notes and later cut it into the usual size before packing in bundles. Later, they used to supply to people in ratio 1:3 in the market," he added.

The arrested people were handed over to Jubilee Hills police for further action.