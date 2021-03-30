Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Says The Three Member Gang Is Arrested Who Make Money From The innocent People

Hyderabad police have nabbed a gang involved in extorting money from innocent people to make money from government schemes and welfare schemes. They say we will give government jobs and double bedrooms and take money from the people making them believe of being Government officers. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has told everything about them at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The task force police arrested a gang that was cheating innocent people. Sudhakar is committing scams making people believe that he is the PA of political leaders and superiors. Nagraj and Bhimaya are assisting him. These three formed into a gang and are found looting innocent people by committing scams. They drive Fortune cars and wear safari dresses and carry a dummy gun, making people believe with their classy attires. It is learned that almost Rs 2.2 crore was collected from the gang. The three were taken into custody in SR Nagar.

While Sudhakar was a gang leader, Nagraj and Bhimaya collaborated with him. Police found that they had thus deceived 82 people. CP Anjani Kumar revealed that he had committed crimes of selling government lands, showing offers to unemployed youth and selling gold for less money. These three had committed crimes for a total of Rs 3 crore and are allegedly involved in the irregularities. Anjani Kumar also said, we have seized Rs 30 lakh crore in cash, Rs 1 crore in house papers, a Fortuner car and a dummy gun. However, they obtained id cards as CM OSD for secretariat entry and said that they continued these crimes. CP called on the people to be vigilant against such scams.