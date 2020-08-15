Hyderabad: Police foil Ghatkesar ASI suicide bid

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) working at Ghatkesar police station attempted suicide here on Saturday. He was identified as Ramakrishna.

It is learned that a few prisoners were brought to Ghatkesar police station on August 10 when Ramakrishna was on duty and one of the prisoners escaped from the police station. The assistant sub-inspector was chided by the higher officials for being negligent and felt humiliated.

Ramakrishna who attended the Independence Day celebrations at the police station today had called his family and said that it was his last call. Ramakrishna's family members informed to the police who tracked his mobile number and found him attempting to hang himself from a tree in Ghatkesar.

He was shifted to nature cure hospital and is condition is said to be stable.

On December 3, 2019 - an ASI identified as K Narasimha who was working at Manchal police station committed suicide by immolating self. A case of abetment to commit suicide registered against former inspector of Balapur, V Saidulu, SI Venkat Reddy and three constables.