Hyderabad: Police give green signal to seed-laden vehicles

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod came to the rescue of the seed producers who were facing difficulties in transporting seeds to other States because of restrictions.

The Planning Board Vice Chairman talked to the DGP M Mahender Reddy and recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had exempted the transportation of seeds from the restrictions.

The DGP responded immediately to his request and appointed DIG Sumathi as the nodal officer and asked her to ensure that transportation of seeds faces no restriction.

Sumathi enquired about the issues of the seed producers and started a Whatsapp group with Police and Transport officials and also the seed producers. The seed producers were asked to bring issues into the group.

There are 400 odd seed processing units in the State and they supply 80 per cent needs of the country. The crop is said to be coming now and the farmers need to send seeds to the processing units in the State.

They had complained to the Planning Board Chairman B Vinod that the police were not allowing the vehicles in the wake of lockdown and also there was shortage of workers.