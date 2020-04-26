Hyderabad police going beyond duty

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police is not just maintaining law and order but is also reaching out to all sections and showing empathy. Several videos are surfacing on social media of police personnel visiting orphanages.

On Friday, the video of cops celebrating 60th birthday of a citizen was the talking point. Obliging a request from a person in USA, the police arranged for a birthday surprise for his mother staying alone in Sainikpuri.

The Neredmet police added the touch of reaching their residence with a speaker and singing Happy Birthday song for her.

"Our role has evolved from just being cops who look after law and order to counsellors and well-wishers. We want people not to feel anxious and lonely especially the ones who stay alone. We want to be there for them in these tough times," said Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat.

Their helpline numbers receive numerous such requests from the locals and the police are trying their level best to cater needs of them.

Speaking about the same, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, says, "We are in the middle of a crisis and gestures like this will go a long way in keeping spirits high."

The Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate has made up a list of orphanages, old age homes, elders living without any caretaker and sensitive areas and conduct routine round-ups to check up on them and help them in case if they need anything.