Hyderabad police release more photos of accused in Saidabad rape case

The Hyderabad police on Wednesday released more photos of the accused in the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl at Singareni colony in Saidabad.



The police had already announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to any person who can give information leading to the arrest of the Raju. Raju is said to have pierced the name of Mounika on both of his hands and is used to taking alcohol, sleeping on pavements and bus stands.





More photos and Clues to identify the accused in Saidabad ,Singareni Colony Rape Case. pic.twitter.com/ZaYPriaCGX — హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ పోలీస్ Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) September 15, 2021





To expedite the investigation, the police released more photos of the accused to identify him making it easy for the public to nab him. People can pass the information on the mobile numbers 9490616366 or 9490616627.

