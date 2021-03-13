Hyderabad police seize 600 liquor bottles being transported to AP

The Hayathnagar police on Saturday seized 600 liquor bottles which are being transported illegally to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state, a day ahead of the municipal election result.

In the view of graduates' MLC election in Telangana tomorrow, the city police organized a vehicle check near the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Koheda on National Highway 65 when the police found a car travelling towards Vijayawada carrying 600 bottles of liquor.

Two people in the car, identified as Damodar and Hari were taken into custody. During the interrogation, the two confessed to selling the liquor in Andhra Pradesh by illegally transporting it from Telangana.

The police said that the price of liquor was low in Telangana compared to Andhra Pradesh. The worth of seized liquor bottles is said to be of Rs 6 lakh.