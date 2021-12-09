  • Menu
Hyderabad police seize Rs 67 lakh worth ganja being smuggled in train
Hyderabad police seize Rs 67 lakh worth ganja being smuggled in train

The Nampally police on Thursday seized 336 kg of ganja that is being smuggled in a train.

The Nampally police on Thursday seized 336 kg of ganja that is being smuggled in a train. The police said that the ganja is being transported in a huge for the ensuing Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The ganja was found in LTT express train that was going to Mumbai from Visakhapatnam. The police arrested 14 people including seven women after they were caught with the ganja concealed in 24 bags. The worth of the contraband seized is estimated to be of Rs 67 lakh.

The police said that the gang acted like passengers in the train with huge baggage and children and are smuggling ganja. Hyderabad Urban railway DSP Chandrabanu said that the ganja was procured from Araku in Visakhapatnam.

