Hyderabad police to submit report to HC on events against CAA

Since the city police reportedly found a few violations during the organising of Jashn-e-Jamuriat and Ehtejaji Mushaira against the CAA-NRC-NPR at the...

Hyderabad: Since the city police reportedly found a few violations during the organising of Jashn-e-Jamuriat and Ehtejaji Mushaira against the CAA-NRC-NPR at the Khilwat playground on Saturday, they are preparing a report on the violations of law to submit it before the High Court.

Earlier, the Court in its order had restricted the number of speakers to six and the total gathering to 3,000 persons and the sound volume should not exceed 55 decibels, and the gathering was to be dispersed by 9:30 pm from the beginning of programme at 6 pm.

'The police are also going to submit the video recording of the entire programme as the court ordered them to record it, a senior police official said.

