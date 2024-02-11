Hyderabad: PRC invites suggestions from stakeholders

Hyderabad: The Pay Revision Committee (PRC) has invited suggestions from stakeholders including associations of government employees. According to a press note, the PRC which was constituted in 2023 will be submitting its recommendations to the government over revision of pay scales from July 1, 2023. But prior to that, it has invited suggestions from the stakeholders.

In this regard, the PRC noted that the Associations of Employees and Pensioners of the State government, Local Bodies including zilla grandhalaya samsthas,

aided institutions and universities, which are drawing pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020 and other interested stakeholders, may submit their suggestions, representations and views.

The issues include minimum and maximum pay; scales of pay; fitment; increment; dearness allowance; house rent allowance; city compensatory allowance; other allowances, special pays, automatic advancement scheme and pensionary benefits. They may send recommendations to the committee in writing, in person/ by post/email on or before March 4.