Hyderabad: Rachakonda police launches anti-human trafficking unit

Hyderabad: The United Nations (UN) designated July 30th as World Day against trafficking in persons and declared that it was necessary to observe such a day to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.



In view of this day, the Rachakonda police inaugurated anti-human trafficking unit and it was given a green light by the Additional director general of Law & Order of TS police, Jitender.

While speaking to media, Jitender said, "The problem of human trafficking is not just a problem of India but, all nations across the world face this and the beneficiary countries being the developed ones. Human trafficking is not like any other crimes but, it is a crime against humanity."

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner, stated, "The first anti-human trafficking unit in India was established in Telangana CID's Woman Protection Cell and I was the in-charge of the unit. During the two years from 2007 to 2009, we rescued nearly 1,000 victims."

He further added, "Since the inception of Rachakonda Commissionerate, through various operations and programmes human trafficking has been curtailed in the limits. Several rescue operations by SOT, busting of trafficking racket in Yadadri, Work site schools for Odiya children of brick kiln labour are worth to be mentioned on the occasion. Apart from it the anti-human trafficking unit set up at Rachakonda is after the three such units already in Telangana including the now Women Safety Wing."

Sudheer Babu Additional CP of Rachakonda said that the international labour office suggests that forced labour in the private economy alone generates US$ 150 billion in illegal profits per year. Two thirds of this figure (US$ 99billion) comes from commercial sexual exploitation, while another US$ 51 billion are a result of forced economic exploitation, including domestic work, agriculture and other economic activities. He added, "With the Covid situation pulling people into a web of poverty, the risk of trafficking is very high. Henceforth, the unit of Rachakonda police is well equipped with awareness, vigilance and redoubled vigor to save the women and children from the clutches of traffickers."