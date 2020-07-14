Hyderabad: Rainwater floods wards of Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: With every rainy season, the condition of Osmania General Hospital deteriorates and worsens further. Just a few spells of normal rain in the Hyderabad city caused water logging and led to fall of chunks of the concrete ceiling in the hospital. The doctors and other medical staff working in the hospital say that the century-old building might not survive anymore monsoons.



"The drainage and pipeline systems which are as old as the hospital are crippling due to non-maintenance and increasing number of visitors, as a result the hospital faces water logging and drain overflow issues. Yesterday, as the heavy rains lashed the city, the hospital premises, including some wards, were filled with water creating hurdles for patients, attendants and the medical staff," said Dr Pandu Nayak, anesthesia specialist, Osmania General Hospital. "To control the situation, currently we are trying to clear the choking points with the help of GHMC sanitation department. However, the malodorous smell of drain is causing nausea to all those present in the premises, the monsoons are the worst time for the OGH as it is very tough to remain calm in this miserable conditions, he added.

"The OGH needs immediate attention from the authorities as it is becoming difficult to treat patients in the dilapidated structure which is also not safe anymore. There is a fear that the century-old building, where chunks of ceiling and walls fall regularly, injuring a few of the visitors sometimes, may collapse anytime. We are seriously requesting the Telangana government to implement the redevelopmet plans and renovate the building as soon as possible," said Dr Vijayender, the president of Telangana Doctors Federation chapter of Osmania General Hospital.

"Just for namesake, the government authorities and leaders visit the hospital and then just forget all the issues and fail to initiate any action plan. In the past after several complaints one complete floor of the hospital was blocked and now we are adjusting in the limited place. In this pandemic crisis, we need a huge space to maintain social distancing as it is turning out to be very difficult to treat patients in the old building," said Dr Murali Krishna, Osmania General Hospital.

Fearing the threat to life as blocks of ceiling keep falling, doctors are requesting for new premises to be built immediately. It's hard for OGH to survive without renovation, rue the doctors.