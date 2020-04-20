Hyderabad: Ranganayaka pumps wet run next week

Hyderabad: Wet run of the pumps of the Ranganayaka Sagar would be held next week as the officials of irrigation department want to test the pumping system. Four giant pumps of surge pool of the Ranganayaka Sagar would be tested next week.

After the successful run, water would be released into the Sagar. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to visit the reservoir after the water is pumped successfully.

The reservoir has been planned under the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation scheme. It would provide irrigation to about 2.5 lakh acres in Medak and Siddipet districts.

Dry run was successfully completed a week ago. The reservoir would get water from Anantagiri reservoir which is about 11 km away.

The Anantagiri reservoir has already been filled up with 1 tmcft to help with the wet run of Ranganayaka Sagar pumps. Godavari water from Medigadda has reached Mid Manair and thereafter Ananthagiri Reservoir. The water would flow from 9 km approach channel and 1.5 km tunnel.

The irrigation officials have been filling the surge pool and from this, the four giant motors of 134 MW capacity would pump water to Ranganayaka Sagar. Each pump has a capacity to pump 3000 cusecs per hour.

The water is lifted from 100 meter FRL of Medigadda barrage to 390 meters FRL of Ananthagiri reservoir and from there to 480 meters FRL of Ranganayaka Sagar.

The Sagar has a capacity of 3 tmcft and for now it would be filled up to half the capacity. The water would be released to the tanks under the reservoir in this summer.

The Ranganayaka Sagar would help to lift the water to other reservoirs planned in Medak and Siddipet districts such as Mallanna Sagar and others.