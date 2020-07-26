Hyderabad receives 41 per cent excess rainfall in July

With monsoon turning active, Telangana's capital Hyderabad has received 41 per cent excess rainfall in July. The city witnessed 318.8 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 224.6 mm between June 1 and July 23.

Meanwhile, Rangareddy district 285.5 mm as against the normal of 203.5 mm and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 272.0 mm against the normal of 239.6 mm, according to the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS).

However, the entire state recorded 30 per cent excess rainfall with a monthly average of 396.7 mm of rainfall as against the 396.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 304.4 mm. Districts like Nirmal and Nizamabad have received lowest rainfall of the season while Medak received 69 cm of highest rainfall followed by 63 cm in Bhadrachalam, 62 cm in Mahbubnagar.

In 2019, dry weather conditions were seen in July with the state recording lowest rainfall than the normal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), however, predicted more rainfall in August and September.