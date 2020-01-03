Hyderabad receives second highest rainfall in January since 1922

With an average rainfall of 36.8 mm that lashed on Thursday till 8.30 pm, the city received the second-highest rainfall in January since 1922. While the highest rainfall was 93.2 mm seen on January 2, 1922.

The rainfall will continue to lash the city till January 4 after which cold wave conditions will prevail in the state, said the officials of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature is expected to increase in parts of Telangana by 2-3 degree Celsius in the coming days, The officials added.

Raja Rao, an IMD official, Hyderabad said that the city is experiencing Southeasterly winds that have higher moisture level. The moisture led to the formation of rain-bearing clouds.

Mondamarket in Secunderabad received the highest rainfall of 52.3 mm followed by 43 mm in Begumpet and 37.8 mm in Seethaphalmandi, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).