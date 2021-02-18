X
X
Hyderabad recognized as Tree city of world: KTR

Adding yet another feather to its cap, Hyderabad has now been recognized as a 2020 Tree city of the world by the United Nations Food and Agriculture and the Arbor Day Foundation. Hyderabad is the only city from India to include in the list of 51 cities globally.

Along with Hyderabad from India, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries were named in the list for their commitment to growing and maintaining urban forests.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said that the state capital joined the elite club for its efforts in social forestation. "It is the result of the Haritha Haram programme taken up by the Telangana government," said the minister.

The recognition indicates the city's sustained efforts to plant, nurture, urban forests development, projects and strategic planning and commitment to build a healthy city.

