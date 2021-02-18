Hyderabad recognized as Tree city of world: KTR

Adding yet another feather to its cap, Hyderabad has now been recognized as a 2020 Tree city of the world by the United Nations Food and Agriculture and the Arbor Day Foundation. Hyderabad is the only city from India to include in the list of 51 cities globally.

Along with Hyderabad from India, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries were named in the list for their commitment to growing and maintaining urban forests.

Happy to share that @arborday foundation (which works with FAO of UN) has recognised Hyderabad as a Tree city of the world. The only Indian city to be included in this list



This is an acknowledgement of our efforts to improve green cover as part of #HarithaHaaram program 🎄 pic.twitter.com/nflM0svV2k — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 18, 2021

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said that the state capital joined the elite club for its efforts in social forestation. "It is the result of the Haritha Haram programme taken up by the Telangana government," said the minister.

The recognition indicates the city's sustained efforts to plant, nurture, urban forests development, projects and strategic planning and commitment to build a healthy city.