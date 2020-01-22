Hyderabad: Resolve employees issues, RTC depot managers told

Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma on Tuesday asked the depot managers to resolve any issue of the employees which come to their notice and also wanted the officials to take support of representatives of the Employees Welfare Board of the depots to identify the genuineness of the problem faced by the employee and solve them.

The MD inaugurated the training programme for depot managers, accounts officers, probation officers of TSRTC on Employees Welfare Board.

He appreciated the officers, supervisors and employees for their excellent work during Sankranti festival which gave them good earnings and added that it should become a regular feature by which the TSRTC will have sufficient funds.

The officials including executive directors A Purushottam, C Vinod Kumar, T Venkateshwar Rao, E Yadagiri, other officials, Surya Kiran, Jyothi and Madhusudhan were also present.