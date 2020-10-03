Hyderabad: Retired judge hangs self over coronavirus scare

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Fearing of being infected with coronavirus, a retired judge committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his home in Cyber Hills in Miyapur on Friday.

The retired judge, Ramachandra Reddy was suffering from the symptoms of coronavirus for the past few days and was afraid of infecting his family. Before undergoing the corona tests, Reddy committed suicide fearing of the virus spread.

The police recovered a suicide note which stated that he did not want to infect his family members. Based on the complaint of the retired judge's son Rajiv Reddy, the police registered a case and sent the body to a hospital morgue. An investigation is on.

Meanwhile, GHMC on Saturday registered 285 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,718 cases registered across Telangana. The total number of cases in Telangana reached 1,97,327 and the death toll went up to 1153. At present, there are 28,328 active cases in the state out of which 23,224 are in home/institutional isolation.