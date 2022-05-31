Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy conspired to kill me, alleges Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: A day after the attack on his convoy at the Reddy Simha Bheri, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Monday alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has 'conspired to kill him'. Talking to the media here, Malla Reddy said he had attended the Simha Bheri as the government representative, but followers of Revanth Reddy had attacked him.

"We will expose conspiracies of Revanth Reddy and send him to jail. I will show his real history in the third episode. We are keeping an eye on behaviour of Revanth Reddy, who has created ruckus in the meeting in the veil of Reddy. Are we not Reddys," said Malla Reddy, alleging that the Congress leader was creating conspiracies while staying in the USA.

The minister alleged that Revanth Reddy was a blackmailer; he was blackmailed by the Congress leader in the past. He said he was trying to give assurance on Reddy Corporation on behalf of the government but someone in the crowd tried to stop him. He said the law would take its own course on people who attacked him. The TRS leaders lodged a police complaint against those who allegedly tried to attack Malla Reddy.