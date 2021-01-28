Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy flays 'worst' PRC recommendations

Hyderabad: Reacting to the PRC report, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday hit out at the KCR government, accusing it of "pouring water on the hopes of the employees" who had eagerly looked forward to it.

In a statement, Reddy expressed shock over the 7.5 per cent fitment, saying he did not visualise 'worst' PRC since the formation of Telangana.

The MP claimed that there were doubts over the preparation of the report which, he said, lacked proof of any scientific exercise. He criticised the government for keeping the report pending for three years and wasting a month's time in the name of three-member committee.

"This (the PRC report) is like silently conveying death news. Fixing 7.5 per cent fitment amounts to insulting the employees", the statement said.

Reddy recalled that in 1974 the then government had announced 7.5 per cent fitment.

After the cost of living has gone up steeply how the latest fitment would be sufficient, the MP wondered. He pointed out that the PRC report was based on 2013 rates.