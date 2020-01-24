Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Subas Chandra Bose in Ramnagar

Ramnagar: A programme was organised to pay tributes to Subas Chandra Bose, commemorating his 123rd birth anniversary at Kakatiya School here on Thursday. Ramnagar corporator V Srinivas Reddy, along with the school correspondent Naveen and principal Vijay, garlanded the portrait of Netaji and paid floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, V Srinivas Reddy said that Netaji was one of the greatest freedom fighter who sacrificed his life in an effort to attain independence. Born in a rich family, Subas Chandra Bose resigned from civil services to join freedom struggle and was imprisoned 11 times by British, he said.

Subash Chandra Bose formed his own army Azad Hind Fauz comprising war prisoners and agriculture labour and fought against the mighty Britishers to free India from their clutches, he said. Srinivas urged students to take the life of Netaji as inspiration.