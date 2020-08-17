Hyderabad: Rising number of pending cases pains Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan; asks law colleges to upgrade

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed anguish over the increasing pendency of cases in the courts of law. The delay in the disposal of cases is resulting in untold hardship to the litigants.

The Governor inaugurated a 10-day online workshop on "Effective teaching, learning and research in law: Covid-19 challenges" organised by the Department of Law, Osmania University on Monday.

At the inauguration of the workshop, Soundararajan said that besides improving the infrastructure and manpower at the courts of law to facilitate speedy disposal of cases, there must be a greater use of technology.

Stating that as the nature of the litigations is changing very fast and one must constantly update the knowledge of the domain, the Governor said, "It is high time that the traditional law colleges must update their curriculum and methodology to compete with the prestigious national law schools that are attracting the talented youngsters."

The increase in cybercrimes and issues like cyber bullying, hacking, digital character assassination and cyber stalking are resulting in depression among the younger generation.

These issues must be addressed on a priority basis, the Governor said. Referring to the 100-year old Law Department in Osmania University, she said that it has produced many eminent jurists, advocates, administrators, leaders, teachers and legal luminaries. Soundararajan exhorted the faculty to continue the great tradition and set high standards in the legal education.

Constant updating of the syllabus, technology-driven education, case laws, the inclusion of cyber laws, intellectual property laws and addressing current issues are the need of the hour in legal education, she said.

The Governor appreciated the Law College in initiating the 10-day long online workshop akin to 10 days Dusshera celebrations to re-strategise their teaching, learning and research methodologies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Osmania University Registrar Gopal Reddy, online workshop convenor Gali Vinod Kumar, Dean Panth Naik, GB Reddy, keynote speaker R Venkata Rao, principal Vijaya Laxmi, vice-principal Radhika Yadav and others also took part.