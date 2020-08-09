Hyderabad: Rowdy-sheeter murdered in Chaderghat

A rowdy-sheeter involved in property offences was murdered under Chaderghat police station limits on Saturday night due to the previous enmity.

Getting into details, the victim, Sajid who was involved in various offences was sitting with his associates at Azampura Kaman when the assailants attacked him with knives and stabbed him to death. Sajid who is said to have gone to jail in theft cases and released later.

The police said that two groups involved in a skirmish and attacked each other with surgical blades. Sajid who suffered serious injuries was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and expedited the investigation to nab the accused.

Three weeks ago, a rowdy-sheeter was attacked by a few persons here at Kalapather area of Old City. Shahnoor Ghazi (28) was standing near his house when a few assailants attacked him with weapons. He was admitted to Osmania General Hospital were severe bleeding injuries. Shahnooz was earlier involved in murder cases and other offences.