Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter stabbed to death by juvenile

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death on Friday night by a juvenile and four others under Falaknuma PS limits. The victim was identified as Jado Javeed. According to police, the accused persons confronted Javeed at Ansari road junction and attacked him with sharp objects such as knives, daggers and knuckle dusters and killed him on spot. By the time he was taken to hospital he was declared brought dead on arrival.



On Thursday, Javeed had slapped the juvenile for misbehaving with him and also threatened him with dire consequences which led to the incident.

The juvenile after being slapped by the rowdy sheeter went back to his friends (all above 18) and narrated the entire incident and they decided to eliminate him by keeping a track of his movements, said the police. On Friday night when the victim was returning home, the accused persons stopped him on his way and stabbed him mercilessly and fled the scene.

The victim was declared brought dead on arrival at Osmania General Hospital. The special teams analysed the CCTV footage and arrested the accused persons within a day. They will be remanded to judicial custody. The juvenile will also be questioned in the presence of his parents and if he has any previous criminal history then he will be tried under major but if it was his first crime then he will be sent to juvenile shelter for character correction, said the police.