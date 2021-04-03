Hyderabad: Rs 25.4 lakh gold seized from woman at RGIA

A woman passenger who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from Sharja was caught by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold.

The woman arrived at RGIA from Air Arabia G-9458 on Friday afternoon. The customs officials who grew suspicious over her moments intercepted her and seized the gold concealed in her undergarments.

The officials recovered 548 grams of gold worth Rs 25.4 lakh from her. They registered a case against her and are investigating.