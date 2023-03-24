Hyderabad: Sahi takes over command of CRPF South

Hyderabad: Ravideep Singh Sahi ADG, an officer of 1986 batch of CRPF Cadre took over command of South Zone of CRPF at Hyderabad.



He joined as Assistant Commandant in CRPF and during his over 37 years of service, he served in various operational theatres of J&K, Chhattisgarh and North East.

After an attack on Parliament House in December 2001, Sahi was selected for deputation with Lok Sabha Secretariat as Joint Director (Security) in 2002 and served there till 2007 and was instrumental in upgrading the security apparatus of Parliament House Complex. He served as KG Srinagar Sector, CRPF for long time from December 2016 to March 2020 and played a crucial role in Anti-terrorist operation and handling of law and order challenges pre and post Article 370 abrogation. Sahi was instrumental in enhancing operational excellence of Valley QAT of CRPF in Kashmir.

For his courage, unblemished and outstanding service to the nation, he has been decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak, DGs commendation Disc and Letter on various occasions from DG CRPF, DG NIA, DG JKP and Governor's appreciation letter on four occasions.

A sports and adventure enthusiast, Sahi represented CRPF in Himalayan Car Rally in 1995 and stood 3rd. He is an ardent Lawn Tennis player and represented CRPF in All India Police Tennis tournament on number of occasions and was runner-up in open singles in the year 2000 at Guwahati. As ADG of South Zone, Sahi look forward to works for professional excellence and welfare of the troops.