Hyderabad: Sanitation in pathetic condition in Old City

Hyderabad: Even though Covid-19 positive cases are rising in containment zones in Old City, sanitation in residential areas at Talabchanchalam division is in a pathetic state. The sanitation workers are not paying much attention to sweeping the roads, cleaning the drainage and disposing of waste material in the garbage bins.



During this Covid-19 pandemic, negligence of sanitation is posing a threat to public health. The garbage is not being cleared regularly, no bleaching powder is spilled on the roads and domestic waste is also not being collected door-to-door. Despite the instructions from GHMC Zonal and Deputy Commissioners, the sanitary workers were neglecting and turned deaf to the instructions of the officers.

GHMC Deputy Commissioner K A Mangatayaru along with Talabchanchalam division Corporator Nasreen Sultana held a sudden inspection in Talabkatta, Aman Nagar, Bhavaninagar, railway track, Nasheman Nagar, near Shahjahan function hall, Safeel surroundings and other areas in Talabchanchalam division and interacted with the residents.

According to residents, garbage has been not lifted in the past 3-4 days, even after rainfall, no sweeping on roads, no garbage is collected from houses etc which is also causing mosquito menace. None of GHMC labour is on ground, no works were done by them in these areas.

Corporator Nasreen Sultana said "In a recent visit by MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, he observed that no sanitation works were being carried out as he had instructed. Deputy Commissioner held a sudden inspection and instructed the local GHMC workers and labour to do proper sanitation in the area," she added.

Deputy commissioner Mangatayaru said that, even after the superior officers asked them to conduct sanitation drive in every area during pandemic outbreak, the workers were neglecting their works. She said "She is disappointed by the local GHMC sanitation wing workers, as the workers are irresponsible for their works and there is no sanitation in division. A strict action will be taken against the workers and labourers for not performing their duties," added Deputy Commissioner.