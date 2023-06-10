Hyderabad: Satyavathi Rathod tattooed KCRs name on her arm

Hyderabad: In a gesture of deep admiration, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod proudly displayed her support for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) by getting his name tattooed on her arm. The tattoo, crafted alongside the descendants of the legendary tribal warrior Komuram Bheem, symbolizes the minister's appreciation for KCR's dedication to tribal welfare.

Minister Satyavathi Rathore attended the Tribal Culture Festival, a part of the Telangana State Formation Decade celebrations, held at Banjara Bhawan on Road No. 10 in Banjara Hills. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Adivasi and Banjara communities, who warmly welcomed the minister with their vibrant performances. During her visit, Minister Rathore explored the photo exhibition, which showcased various products created by the talented tribal Banjaras.



Among the stalls present was a tattoo booth, where Minister Satyavati Rathore expressed her desire to have Chief Minister KCR's name permanently inked on her arm. Despite being informed by the managers that the tattooing process might be painful, the minister insisted that KCR's name be engraved on her skin. In a display of resilience, Satyavathi endured the discomfort and proudly acquired the tattoo.



Rambai, the daughter-in-law of Vedma Rama, an associate of Komuram Bheem, skillfully executed the tattooing process. During the occasion, Minister Rathore emphasized the importance of preserving endangered tribal cultures and expressed her appreciation for Chief Minister KCR's unwavering commitment to tribal welfare. She highlighted the numerous welfare schemes introduced under his leadership to promote the overall development of tribal communities.