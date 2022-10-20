Hyderabad: School principal driver held for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old girl

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a private school Principal's driver for alleged sexual assault on a four-year-old kindergarten student at DAV Public School in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area. A case was booked against the in-charge of the school for negligence.

Parents of the girls and activists from students' organisations on Wednesday gathered and staged a protest in front of the school demanding police to encounter the accused. The parents beaten the accused in the school premises before he was handed over to the police. A case was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the accused.

Banjara Hills ACP Sudarshan said that the girl's parents had noticed a change in her behavior. The victim was unusually quiet, depressed found crying. They finally found out about the assault after the mother spoke with her. The victim was sexually assaulted in a digital classroom or lab near the principal's chambers, the police official said that the probe was in progress.

"The driver is arrested and being remanded. Two more children were victimised by the man and the investigation launched to find out the number of victims. Case is also booked against the in charge of the school for negligence," Sudarshan said the child was sent to Bharosa centre where her statement was recorded.

Police official said that the driver also handled odd jobs such as maintaining the school laboratories and running errands for the staff members, thus coming in contact with students inside the campus. Police were checking if he had harassed or abused other students and school staff.

Tension prevailed at school premises when the victim family members and student organisations staged big protest. They also demanded the closure of the school for the negligent attitude of the management in providing safety to the students in the school.