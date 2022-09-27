Hyderabad scotch lovers left high & dry

Hyderabad: The Delhi liquor scam has not only created tremors in Telangana political circles but also disappointed the scotch lovers.

The sale of a variety of brands of single malt scotch has been stopped soon after the closure of private liquor shops in the national capital after the liquor scam was unearthed in the Delhi government. Many of the scotch lovers in Hyderabad and other big towns in Telangana were buying scotch from private liquor outlets in Delhi directly or through their associates who frequently visit the national capital.

Availability of different brands of scotch are very limited in the licensed liquor outlets in Telangana and the price is also high among other states in the country. Most of the scotch lovers in Telangana like to have different brands for parties and they are available only in the private liquor shops in Delhi.

For instance, Johnnie Walker Blue Label cost in Telangana is Rs 24,000 per bottle (750 ml) and in Delhi it is Rs 16,000 to 17,000 only. The liquor outlets are supplying only Johnnie Walker and Chivas Regal scotch brands in select liquor outlets in the state.

The demand for other brands like Glenfiddich, Royal Salute, Ballantine's, Black & White, Buchanan's, Bell's, Clan Campbell and Dewar's were high but the liquor stores in Telangana were not selling these brands.

State Wine Dealers' Association leaders said that most of the scotch drinkers were insisting for variety of brands but the supply was zero in Telangana wine shops. If the stores supply different scotch brands, the Telangana government will earn more revenues from liquor sales. Since the Excise tax was high, the scotch prices were also high in the state.

"The issue has been brought to the notice of the government but the authorities are yet to respond. The Association leaders said that the scotch lovers were trying to buy their favourite brands from Goa through middlemen as they cannot be imported officially.