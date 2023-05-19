Hyderabad: SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 on May 21

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 17 trains scheduled on May 21, in view of construction works of the Cherlapally coaching terminal between Ghatkesar and Cherlapally railway stations in the Secunderabad division.

The cancelled trains for Sunday are Secunderabad- Warangal, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Secunderabad – Repalle, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Secunderabad – Guntur and Secunderabad – Sirpur Khaghaznagar.

Howrah – Secunderabad, Trivandrum – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Manmad which were scheduled to operate on May 20 and 21 were rescheduled and are likely to be delayed, SCR announced.