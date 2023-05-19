Live
- The First Look Poster Of Junior NTR And Koratala Siva’s Untitled Will Be Unveiled At This Time
- Ayushmann’s Father Pandit P Khurana Passed Away Today Morning
- Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Shines In Sophie Couture’s Silver Gown On The Red Carpet
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visits R5 Zone villages, inspects house sites
- ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad
- KTR: Aerospace and Defense, thrust sector in Telangana
- Lockheed Martin planning next supply chain meet in Hyderabad: KTR
- Hyderabad: SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 on May 21
- Hyderabad: Activists urge government to restore GO 111
- Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 update; New features, availability and about iOS 17
Hyderabad: SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 on May 21
Highlights
This decision comes in view of construction works of the Cherlapally coaching terminal between Ghatkesar and Cherlapally railway stations in the Secunderabad division
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 17 trains scheduled on May 21, in view of construction works of the Cherlapally coaching terminal between Ghatkesar and Cherlapally railway stations in the Secunderabad division.
The cancelled trains for Sunday are Secunderabad- Warangal, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Secunderabad – Repalle, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Secunderabad – Guntur and Secunderabad – Sirpur Khaghaznagar.
Howrah – Secunderabad, Trivandrum – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Manmad which were scheduled to operate on May 20 and 21 were rescheduled and are likely to be delayed, SCR announced.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS