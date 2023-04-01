Hyderabad: SCR cancels few MMTS trains today
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Saturday cancelled several MMTS train services due to operational reasons.
The services cancelled include, Lingampally–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Lingampalli, Falaknuma–Lingampalli, Lingampalli–Falaknuma, Falaknuma–Hyderabad and Falaknuma-Ramachandrapuram.
The SCR also requested the public to make note of it and plan their travel accordingly.
