Hyderabad: SCR cancels few MMTS trains today

  • The decision of cancellation of MMTS trains comes due operational issues
  • THE SCR has also requested the public to make a note of it and plan their travel accordingly

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Saturday cancelled several MMTS train services due to operational reasons.

The services cancelled include, Lingampally–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Lingampalli, Falaknuma–Lingampalli, Lingampalli–Falaknuma, Falaknuma–Hyderabad and Falaknuma-Ramachandrapuram.

The SCR also requested the public to make note of it and plan their travel accordingly.

