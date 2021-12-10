  • Menu
Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains to Sabarimala from Dec 18

Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains to Sabarimala from Dec 18
Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains to Sabarimala from Dec 18

The South-Central Railway (SCR) to operate special trains from various places to Sabarimala from December 18 to 26.

The trains will be run between Secunderabad-Kollam, Kollam- Secunderabad, Kacheguda-Kollam, Kollam-Kacheguda, Nanded-Kollam, Tirupati-Kollam, Tirupati-Nanded, the South-Central railway said. It further asked the devotees to utilize the services.

Train number 07109 (from Secunderabad to Kollam) will be run on December 17, whereas the returning train number 07110 (from Kollam to Secunderabad) will run on December 19. These trains will halt at Cherlapally, Janagaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam stations.

The booking reservations for train number 07109 will remain open from 8 am on December 10.

