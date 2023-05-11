Live
Hyderabad: Scribes from Maldives arrive to study development, welfare in State
Highlights
A team of Seventeen Journalists from Maldives arrived to Hyderabad on Wednesday to study the development works and various welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana.
Hyderabad : A team of Seventeen Journalists from Maldives arrived to Hyderabad on Wednesday to study the development works and various welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana. This team will tour the state for four days visit Bharat Biotech, Reddy Labs, T-Hub in Hyderabad. Joint Director of Information and Public Relations Department and Press Academy Secretary Nagullapalli Venkateswara Rao welcomed the group of journalists at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RIGA) in Shamshabad on Wednesday morning.
